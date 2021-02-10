Sunbeam seeking 100 volunteers to help seniors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Sunbeam is looking for volunteers to help support seniors as the nonprofit launches a new Senior Engagement Program.

Oklahomans age 16 and older can become volunteers.

Senior Volunteer Engagement Program volunteers are encouraged to be independent and self-sufficient in helping seniors stay active in their lives, connecting them to their communities and supporting aging in place, according to a Sunbeam news release.

“If you are looking for a way to volunteer and give back to our community during the pandemic, and help seniors, this opportunity is for you!” said Melva Franklin, senior volunteer engagement coordinator with Sunbeam.

Volunteers who participate in the program are required to donate at least 1.5 hours each week and are partnered with a senior who is vulnerable because of either illness or age.

Volunteers are to provide companionship through activities like watching a movie or working on puzzles. They can also provide respite care to their partner’s caregiver and help with tasks like meal preparation.

Visit SunbeamFamilyServices.org/volunteer or call (405) 609-8930 to learn more about this volunteer opportunity.