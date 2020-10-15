Sunbeam seeking 650 gift cards for families in need

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local organization is making the holiday season a little brighter for children and families.

Through Sunbeam Family Services’ ‘Season of Joy,’ families whose infants and toddlers attend the nonprofit’s early education centers will receive gift cards to help meet their holiday needs.

At this point, organizers say they are in need of about 650 gift cards.

Walmart, Amazon. Target and Visa gift cards in $25 increments can be donated at Sunbeam by appointment through Nov. 13, 2020. The gift cards will be delivered to families in November, just in time for the holidays.

For more information on supporting Season of Joy, including how to sign up to support children and families, call (405) 609-1755.

