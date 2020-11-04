Sunbeam seeking 85 gift cards for families in need

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local organization says it is extremely close to reaching its goal of helping children and families in need this holiday season.

Sunbeam Family Services is asking the community to support its Season of Joy event, which provides gift cards to families whose children attend the non-profit’s early education centers.

So far, Sunbeam is at 72% of its goal.

However, it is still in need of an additional 85 gift cards by Nov. 13.

Donors can give Walmart, Amazon, Target, and Visa gift cards in $25 increments to the agency.

For more information on supporting Season of Joy, including how to sign up to support children and families, visit Sunbeam’s website or call (405) 609-1755.

LATEST STORIES: