Sunbeam seeking foster families for children needing safe, loving environments

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Sunbeam Family Services is looking for foster care families to open their homes to children in need of a safe and loving environment.

Sunbeam is a traditional foster care agency providing temporary care and supportive services in a home environment for children in OKDHS custody in Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, and Oklahoma counties.

As one of the 14 private foster care agencies in Oklahoma, Sunbeam works to improve the safety, well-being and permanency of children from birth to 18 years of age by inclusively recruiting and training new foster parents. The organization provides children in new placements with items from its basic need pantry such as clothing and hygiene items. Throughout the placement, Sunbeam staff monitors in-home stability, attends court hearings and ensures the overall success of the child in foster care.

“There is constantly a critical need for foster families in Oklahoma” said Midge Woodard, director of Foster Care at Sunbeam. “We want to make the best placement possible for child[ren] needing out-of-home care. That is why it’s so important to recruit families who are willing to open their homes to children in OKDHS custody.”

While OKDHS works with biological parents on a pathway to reunification, Sunbeam provides ongoing support to families through 24/7 case management, training and connection to resources, even during COVID-19.

“The pandemic has put immense stress upon our foster families,” said Woodard. “We are able to provide additional support and wraparound services to our families during this time. We hope foster parents and the children in their care never feel like they are in this alone.”

Last year, 109 foster children were placed in loving homes and Sunbeam wrapped services around 97 foster parents and their biological children.

Sunbeam Foster Parents must be at least 21 years old and can be single or married. To learn more about becoming a foster parent, or to support Sunbeam, visit sunbeamfamilyservices.org/fostercare or contact Simyra Cooper at (405) 609-8931, or scooper@sunbeamfamilyservices.org

LATEST STORIES: