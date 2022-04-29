OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Sunbeam Family Services is partnering with a local church to host an early childhood teacher job fair.

“Sunbeam is looking to immediately hire teachers for our expanded services at Millwood Public Schools and other sites around Oklahoma City,” said Anthony Stafford, Senior Program Director of Early Childhood Services at Sunbeam. “As a Beamer (Sunbeam employee), teachers are afforded every opportunity to grow professionally, be a part of the team, foster hope and make a difference in our community. We are thankful for Pastor Scobey and Ebenezer Baptist Church to host this event in support of our community.”

The teacher job fair will be held on Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, located at 3600 N Kelley Ave. in Oklahoma City.

“Over the last six months we’ve hosted three hiring events, two for the Homeland stores and one for the Oklahoma County Detention Center,” said Pastor Derrick Scobey of Ebenezer Baptist Church. “We were able to help 75+ people find jobs, and for those organizations to find quality employees. Since I serve on Sunbeam’s Early Childhood Services Committee, I thought it only right that we try and assist Sunbeam as we did with Homeland and the OCDC. We’re excited to host this hiring event!”

Sunbeam is currently offering a $2,000 sign-on incentive for new early childhood education teachers.

New teachers qualify for the incentive after 90 days of employment. Teachers must have a Child Development Associate credential, Certificate of Mastery, or an associate or bachelor’s degree.

Mentor teachers make up to $21 an hour, Lead Teachers make up to $20.20 an hour and Assistant Teachers make up to $19 an hour.

For more information, visit Sunbeam Family Services.