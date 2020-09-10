Sunbeam to give grandfamilies school supplies & lunchboxes in honor of Grandparents Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Sunbeam will celebrate Grandparents Day by giving grandfamilies boxes of school supplies and lunchboxes packed with supplies.

Grandparents Day this year falls on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Sunbeam, a nonprofit that helps children, families and seniors learn, grow and thrive, is giving away 60 boxes of school supplies and several lunchboxes to families in which grandparents raise their grandchildren, according to a Sunbeam news release.

“Seniors face unique challenges right now,” said Talena Ford, Sunbeam’s senior engagement program manager. “That’s why Sunbeam continues to offer resources, support groups, respite for caregivers and socialization opportunities.”

Sunbeam’s Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program supports Oklahomans age 55 and older raise grandchildren who live in Oklahoma County, Cleveland County, Canadian County and Logan County.

Grandfamilies can contact Sunbeam between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to inquire about school supplies and lunch boxes. Supplies are limited and will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the news release.

Sunbeam also provides grandfamilies online support groups that are held at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and at 1 p.m. on Fridays.

“These services empower grandparents and give them the help they need to continue caring for their loved ones,” the news release states.

Contact Ford at (405) 609-6551 or tford@sunbeamfamilyservices.org for more information about the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program and school supply or lunch box assistance.

RECENT HEADLINES: