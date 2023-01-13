OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Sunbeam Family Services is hosting an Open Interview Fair for early childcare teachers.

The Open Interview Fair for potential full-time childcare teachers is January 25-27 at Sunbeam’s Edwards Early Education and Community Hope Center.

According to Sunbeam, applicants will be interviewed on-the-spot for numerous positions and locations across the Oklahoma City metro-area.

For a limited time, Sunbeam is also offering an $8,000 one-year incentive for full-time mentor lead teachers, lead teachers, assistant teachers and family educators hired by March 1, 2023. Eligible degrees include elementary education, human development, nursing, psychology and social work.

Sunbeam says interviews will be held at 1123 N.E. Grand Blvd in OKC January 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., January 26 from 1-4 p.m. and January 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information regarding the Open Interview Fair, or to apply, click here or visit Sunbeam’s website.