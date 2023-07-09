OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Storms Sunday morning left damage in parts of Oklahoma.



Flooding and high winds left people and cars stranded.



Power lines were also knocked down leaving many in the dark.



No injuries are reported at this time.



OG&E provided this mid-morning update:

“As of 11 a.m., approximately 3,600 customers are without service, down from an overnight peak of 12,600 customers. Currently, crews have restored power to approximately 70% of customers who experienced an outage after this morning’s storms.”

More storms are in the forecast moving in Monday night into Tuesday.