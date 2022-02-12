SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Part of the Super 8 Hotel in Shawnee caught on fire Saturday afternoon.

A Shawnee Police Department official confirmed to KFOR that a structure fire occurred at the hotel.

The official said several 911 calls came in reporting the fire.

Shawnee Fire Department crews were still at the scene as of 5:30 p.m.

Officials have not yet confirmed how the fire started or provided information on the size of the fire or whether there were injuries.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.