OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -If you often travel along N.W. Expressway in Oklahoma City, you might have been caught up in construction traffic recently.

Crews are busy working to install a pedestrian bridge over Wilshire Blvd., which has caused a bit of a traffic mess for drivers.

However, it may look like construction has come to a halt.

Officials tell KFOR that crews are waiting on LED lighting and some wiring to be installed before they can hoist the bridge into place.

The delays are said to be due to supply chain issues.

The 121-foot pedestrian bridge over NW Expressway Blvd. will link the Lake Hefner and Lake Overholser Trail. It will also provide safer passage for walkers, cyclists, and runners across NW Expressway.

Credit: City of Oklahoma City

City leaders tell KFOR that you probably don’t see many people currently crossing N.W. Expressway because pedestrians and cyclists don’t feel safe doing so because of the traffic and high rate of speed along the roadway.

The $5.3 million project is funded by the 2007 Bond Program and the 2017 Better Streets Safer City Bond Program.

City officials have not released a date for when construction will wrap up.