Support the Oklahoma City Zoo during temporary closure with this t-shirt fundraiser

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Even though the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a partner of the zoo has kicked off a t-shirt fundraiser so the public can still support the animals.

The Oklahoma Zoological Society is behind the fundraiser with help from Insight Creative Group and Oklahoma Shirt Company.

Three new limited-edition shirts, designed by Insight Creative Group (ICG) and produced through Oklahoma Shirt Company, are available now as a part of a larger “Love Your Zoo” campaign.

The OKC Zoo has been closed since mid-March and will remain closed until further guidance from federal, state, and local health officials allows for reopening.

Life at the zoo must go on however, as more than 1,100 animals need cared for.

“We’re hoping that the community will want to proudly wear their love for the Oklahoma City Zoo,” Matt Burkholder, director of development for OZS, said. “The OKC Zoo is closed to the public, but the animal residents continue to squawk, prowl, leap, swim and hop thanks to the dedication of the wonderful animal and veterinary care teams.”

The new T-shirt designs not only feature some of the animal species that call the OKC Zoo home, but also display a friendly reminder to practice social distancing and safe hygiene.

“We wanted to create something fun that people could buy as a way to support their zoo, even while not being able to visit,” Matt Farley, business development executive for ICG, said. “While this isn’t the same as seeing a real-life lion at the Zoo, it’s a great way to get us through a difficult time. These animals could all teach us a thing or two about washing our hands, keeping a safe distance and hunkering down.”

T-shirts are $20 for youth/toddler sizes and $25 for adults, and are available here.