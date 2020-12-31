Supporters plan 131-mile march to fight for ‘Justice for Julius’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group of activists is taking a 131-mile journey on foot to the McAlester Penitentiary.

They’re supporting Julius Jones, who was convicted in the 1999 murder of Edmond businessman Paul Howell.

Amidst a pandemic, frigid temperatures, and an impending winter storm, the group is marching for Jones’ clemency.

“It is extremely historic. It’s never been done,” said Francie Ekwerekwu, a supporter.

Jones has been on death row for nearly 20 years. He was 19-years-old when he was convicted of the murder.

“Too many times we haven’t given black and brown people a fair shot and I don’t think anybody in their right mind would think Julius Jones was given a fair trial,” said Irv Rolland, a supporter.

Protesters march for Justice for Julius.

Jones, his family and supporters have all maintained his innocence, arguing that Jones was never given a fair trial. They also accuse the jury of racism.

The group is hoping those in power are watching and listening.

“We want them to consider justice for Julius. We want them to consider liberation for Julius,” said Ekwerekwu.

“That’s all we want. I think if people look at the facts, look at what the witnesses said, they would say that he’s innocent and would be able to come home. There’s no reason for him to be facing the death penalty,” said Rolland.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater argues Jones is the correct man behind bars for the crime. He says those defending him are spreading misinformation and lies regarding the case.

The march is expected to last until Sunday afternoon.