OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State Superintendent Ryan Walters filed for several changes to Oklahoma’s accreditation rules that would link a school district’s accreditation to the students’ academic performance.

Supt. Walters proposed the new rules in November’s State Board of Education meeting after Oklahoma received a “C” average in academic growth and achievement on the 2022-23 state report card.

“In order to ensure our schools are meeting the academic needs of our kids, we will be proposing a rule that would require districts to meet a certain threshold of academic performance. If they don’t meet that threshold, they would get a deficiency and it would start penalizing them through the accreditation process,” said Walters at the meeting.

The threshold requires school districts have at least 50% of students passing at a “basic” level in reading and math.

The Board of Education will also expect school districts who aren’t at the 50% mark to show at least a 5% increase in academic growth.

“We want to incentivize districts that have fallen well below that to catch up to that 50% mark,” said Walters. “If they fall well behind that, getting all the way from 30% or 35% to 50% in a year could be rather difficult. Giving them the targeted goal of 5% growth over an academic year, we believe is very attainable. We’ve got a lot of data around districts that have done this previously and year to year.”

Walters says Oklahoma statute requires accreditation standards that “equal or exceed nationally recognized accreditation standards to the extent that the standards are consistent with an academic results-oriented approach.”

According to Walters, Oklahoma does not currently have such an accreditation standard.

“We have tried a system that gave districts a free pass while their students suffered, and the results failed our students and failed their parents,” said Walters. “Just last week, it was revealed that in an international evaluation, US students scored among the lowest ever measured in math. Closer to home, Oklahoma students had the second-greatest [National Assessment of Educational Progress or The Nation’s Report Card] NAEP score decrease in reading and the greatest NAEP score decrease in math in the nation. The status quo is unacceptable and puts our state at risk for generations to come. Revamping our accreditation standards is a strong way forward for Oklahoma students. These standards are clear and achievable, and we know that setting high standards will produce the best results. We will not sit back and watch Oklahoma students fall farther behind. Most importantly, setting these standards will ensure every Oklahoma student gets a quality education while providing necessary supports for districts that need more help.”

The newly proposed rules would also revise the levels of accreditation, adding an ‘Accredited with Distinction’ tier at the top for districts that has all of its sites accredited with no deficiencies and passes a distinction audit.

Walters also plans revisions to the health and safety standards for accreditation.

Some of the new rules would give schools a health and safety deficiency if they maintain the employment or contract of a certified employee if their certificate is revoked or if they maintain the employment or contract of a non-certified employee that is convicted of a felony.

After a 60-day public comment period, the revisions will need to be approved by the Board of Education, the Legislature and the Governor.

KFOR has reached out to the Department of Education to find out when public comment will begin.