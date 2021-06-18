Surveillance camera leads to arrest of 2 suspects for construction site theft

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two suspects are facing burglary and possession of stolen property charges after they were caught on camera allegedly breaking into a residential construction site in southeast Oklahoma City.

In all, officials say they stole $3,000 worth of equipment and two new jacuzzies.

Early Monday morning, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said the two suspects were captured on camera breaking into a construction site near S.E. 15th and Peebly Road.

“They found there was a 16-foot trailer that was left behind by the construction workers,” said Aaron Brilbeck, with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. “So, they hitched that trailer up to the pickup truck and grabbed as much stuff as they could.”

Security cameras showed the suspects running back and forth across the lots.

“Literally grabbing things, and they don’t even know what they are,” said Brilbeck. “They’re just grabbing things at random and throwing them in the back of the truck and trailer.”

The two suspects can be heard grunting and using all their might to load two jacuzzies, still in the box, onto the trailer.

When the clock neared 6 a.m., the suspects threw the truck in drive and took off out of the residential area. Security cameras showed the trailer was full of product. However, the thieves likely didn’t know the truck’s distinctive marks would later be a dead giveaway.

“The passenger side had some damage and there were some racing stripes on the back that were very distinctive,” Brilbeck told KFOR.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were given copies of the security camera clips, so they could be on the lookout for the getaway car on the streets.

“The next day, one of our deputies was on patrol and as they were driving along, the truck starts passing them,” said Brilbeck.

When the suspect in the driver’s seat locked eyes with the deputy, the suspect punched the gas and took off.

“Our deputy spins around, and as he’s spinning around, the guy who’s driving the truck calls a friend of his and says, ‘Hey, I got the police behind me open up your gate!’”

The sheriff’s office said deputies later obtained a search warrant and seized all of the stolen property.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said Ronnie Lee Carter, 45, and Curtis Shawn Fortenberry, 48, were arrested for the crime.

Online court records show the suspects have a previous criminal history including charges of assault and battery, possession and distributing meth, and stealing cars.

The sheriff’s office is urging residents to buy security cameras.

“Go out and buy a cheap video set. They’re very cheap these days, but they can really help us identify people who may steal things and bring them to justice,” he said.