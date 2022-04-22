OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two customers were caught in the crossfire of a violent shootout at a metro Mexican restaurant early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at Taqueria Mi Pueblito, near SW 29th Street and Western Avenue.

According to police, Noe Vasquez and Hose Paniagua-Castro entered the restaurant around 3 a.m.

“And started an altercation with some of the patrons inside for unknown reasons,” said Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Noe Vasquez

Jose Paniagua-Castro

The brawl spilled out into the parking lot and was caught on a nearby business’s security camera. Court documents say Vasquez “appeared to have lost the fight” and was bleeding. The documents say the duo left the restaurant in a black sedan.

However, the men came back about 15 minutes later, and the violence escalated.

“[They] arrived a short time later and in a different vehicle, exited that vehicle and began firing for unknown reasons at the restaurant,” said Quirk.

Security video appears to show that at least 10 shots were fired into the restaurant before the men drove away.

“There were several patrons inside,” said Quirk. “Two people were injured and they were treated at the scene for minor injuries…I believe to have been struck by some metal shavings or shrapnel.”

The duo fled the scene but were arrested about two days later. They’re now facing charges for use of a vehicle to facilitate the discharge of a firearm.