Survey: ‘Employee fear’ biggest barrier for returning to work after ‘shelter-in-place’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Businesses across the state are preparing to open their doors to the public, but officials in Oklahoma City say many local businesses are concerned about returning to work.

The Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce conducted a survey to assess company leaders’ plans and their concerns as the city’s ‘shelter-in-place’ order expires.

In all, 67 percent of business proprietors said employee fear was the biggest barrier they will have to overcome. The second most pressing concern is a lack of COVID-19 testing and screening, followed by a lack of hand sanitizer.

“We’ve heard similar concerns from many of our members as we’ve reached out to them during this crisis,” said Roy Williams, CEO and president of the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber. “We’ve shared with our members the guidance from the Oklahoma City-County Health Department and the U.S Occupational Safety and Health Administration so they can have all the information as they decide what happens next for their business. We know our employers care about their staff and will make the right decision for their company and their employees.”

Of the 300 businesses that responded to the survey, 37 percent said they plan to bring their employees back in stages, while 60 percent of businesses say they plan to keep some employees in their current tele-work situation.

At their work site, 63% of companies will have policies in place to optimize social distancing, according to the survey results, and 47% of businesses will have limited access to third parties, with no timeline as to when that restriction will end.

“We want our workforce to remain strong and healthy, so we can all work together to move the city through this crisis and to the light on the other side,” he said.