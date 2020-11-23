Survey: Majority of Oklahomans plan to stay home for Thanksgiving

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact communities across the globe, researchers say most Oklahomans will be staying home for the Thanksgiving holiday.

A new survey by AAA Oklahoma indicates that a large majority of Oklahoma residents will not be traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Also, 34% of those staying home say they are doing so because of COVID-19 concerns.

“Given the recent surge in COVID-19 and the strong urging of public health officials for everyone to stay home for the holiday, the Thanksgiving travel landscape continues to change,” says Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma spokesperson. “With that in mind, AAA conducted a new poll asking Oklahoma residents who have decided against traveling for the holiday whether COVID-19, specifically, was the reason – and more than one-third said yes.”

In all, 81% of Oklahomans say they will be staying home for Thanksgiving this year.

Of those who are planning to travel, 92% say they plan to drive to their destination.

“Although Thanksgiving is typically a driving holiday, it should be noted that, since the beginning of COVID, those who have decided to travel this year have predominantly done so by car where they can have greater control over their environment and the ability to modify plans at the last minute,” Gamble adds.

