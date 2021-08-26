Survey ranks OSU’s Pistol Pete as worst mascot in the country

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – If you’re an Oklahoma State fan, you’ve probably seen Pistol Pete at a game or two.

However, the tough cowboy has been voted the worst college mascot in the country.

Quality Logo Products Blog released a survey that asked participants to rank 128 college mascots from schools with NCAA Division 1 football teams from best to worst.

The survey ranked OSU’s Pistol Pete as the worst mascot in the country.

Pistol Pete, Oklahoma State University’s mascot, originated from an actual person named Frank B. Eaton. Eaton was born in 1860 and moved to Kansas shortly after the Civil War.

When he was just 8-years-old, Eaton witnessed his father’s murder by six vigilantes. After the murder, Eaton sought revenge and practiced his marksmanship until he was 15-years-old.

At that point, he went searching for his father’s killers. It took him five years to track down and kill all of the men. He earned the nickname ‘Pistol Pete’ after beating cavalry competitors in a marksmanship contest.

He served as a U.S. Deputy Marshall and was a part of OSU’s Homecoming Parade in the 1920s.