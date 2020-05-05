Survey: Sellers are not reducing home prices due to coronavirus pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’re looking to buy a house, you might expect things to be a little bit different during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a new survey from the National Association of Realtors, more than a third of realtors who are closing transactions have reported no delays, including those in Oklahoma.

“This survey provides valuable information to realtors across the nation on how the real estate market is being impacted by the coronavirus,” Oklahoma Association of REALTORS® (OAR) President Amy Bladow said. “The market may be slowing down a little, but realtors are fortunately reporting that very few have had any major interruption to executing their clients’ transactions.”

At this point, three out of four realtors say sellers are not reducing listing prices to attract buyers. However, 64 percent of realtors say buyers are looking for some discounts in home prices.

Also, 71 percent of realtors said they could complete transactions while practicing social distancing protocols.