NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR/ Norman Transcript) – Authorities say a man who survived a deadly crash following a pursuit has been arrested.

Authorities say it started when an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper pulled over a stolen vehicle near I-35 and S.E. Grand around 9 p.m. on Monday.

“State law says that when red, blue lights come on, you yield to the right,” said Trooper Eric Foster, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. “Had that occurred, no loss of life would have would have happened.”

However, the driver took off and led troopers on a chase.

The chase ended in Norman when a trooper performed a TVI, causing the suspect’s vehicle to flip.

Authorities say one person died in the crash, and two others were injured.

“Anytime there’s a loss of life, that’s terrible,” said Foster. “Somebody’s decision to flee from the police cost a life.”

According to the Norman Transcript, officials arrested 30-year-old Alex Carpenter on a suspicion of first-degree murder complaint in connection with the incident.

Foster told the newspaper that since Carpenter was involved in a felony, he can be held responsible for the death.

The trooper involved in the chase is on administrative duty while an investigation into the crash takes place.