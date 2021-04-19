Survivors, family members gather together for remembrance ceremony after COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After a long, difficult year, survivors of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building bombing and family members of loved ones who died are grateful to once again gather at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.

“We come here every year. We have not missed an anniversary, except the last one was, of course, virtual,” said Cindy Ferrell Ashwood, whose sister died in the bombing.

COVID-19 caused the 25th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony to be held completely virtually.

Ferrell Ashwood says while this was painful, it was still meaningful.

“It was heartbreaking at first not to be here, but you know, it was lovely and I really wouldn’t be anywhere else. I feel like I just have to be here,” said Ferrell Ashwood.

For Blayne Arthur, once again being able to gather was especially meaningful because she was able to speak and honor her mother who died.

“To come back in person, to have people who show up and remember, it’s incredibly important. We’re very appreciative that on April 19th every year, everyone pauses just for a little bit to remember all of those lost, so to be able to be in-person to remember everyone lost is a wonderful thing,” said Arthur.

Arthur was just 13-years-old when her mom was killed.

“I vividly remember it, so it’s certainly a very traumatic day but I think the thing that all of us remember as a family was how everyone was so helpful,” said Arthur.

This year, the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is postponed to October.

Officials hope to hold both the remembrance ceremony and the marathon normally next year.