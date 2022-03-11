DAVIS, Okla. (KFOR) – “Started off playing football,” Preston Ross said.

Preston’s sophomore year was just getting started with summer practices in the Oklahoma heat and back to school sports physicals. Like every other year, Preston’s was normal. He was cleared to play.

The glow of Friday night lights can be seen all over town during home games. Small town football season was underway, and unbeknownst to anyone, so was another journey.

Preston Ross

It was fourth hour.

“Spanish,” Preston Ross said. “I came out, went to lunch with my friend, and that’s the last thing I remember.”

“It was a normal day. We had a guest on the campus. It was a marine recruiter,” Davis High School Principal Trey Owens said. “The kids went to lunch. They came back on campus around 12:30.”

The recruiter held a pull-up contest in the high school lobby.

“Preston jumped up on the bar. He busts off 11 or 12 chin ups,” Owens said. “”We were clapping. The kids were yelling for each other.”

Almost every student in the high school rallied around – nearly all 300 of them.

“That went from one of our best moments of our high school to the worst in 30 seconds.”

That is when Preston hit the ground.

“At that point it looks like he’s going into a full seizure,” Owens said. “His pulse was getting fainter and fainter, and then it was gone. His lips were turning blue at that point and his skin color started to change. I started going with chest compressions and CPR at that point.”

They called Preston’s mother and 911. As fate would have it, the fire chief was just a few blocks away and arrived within minutes.

“I immediately grabbed the AED that I had just put in my truck that morning,” Davis Fire Chief Dustin Parsons said. “Never in my mind would I have imagined we would use it that day.”

“Pushed the button,” Owens said. “It analyzed and said ‘shock advise stand clear.’ Shocked him, went back to the chest compressions. We did that two to three times here in the middle of the high school floor.”

“When I got here his body was still doing convulsions, and they were loading him in the ambulance,” Preston’s mother, Tiffany Ross, said.

“I was scared. I was really scared at that point,” Owens said. “All I could do was pray.”

Preston was eventually airlifted to Cook’s Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

“They took us to a little room, and they took him to the emergency part in the back, and we waited there for about 45 minutes to an hour until they got him hooked up,” Tiffany Ross said. “They couldn’t get his convulsions to stop. So they sedated him and put him on a life support machine, because that’s the only way they could get him to stop.”

“As a mother seeing your son on a life support machine, what was that like?” KFOR’S Joleen Chaney asked Tiffany.

“The worst feeling in the world. I thought I was going to lose him that day,” Tiffany Ross said.

Preston spent four days in the ICU on life support. His mother never left his side.

“We slept in there every day,” she said. “For awhile every time I closed my eyes that’s all I could see was him laying there on that life support machine. Still do from time to time.”

Preston underwent surgery and now has a pacemaker and defibrillator. It has been four months since that day in October, and doctors did not know what caused his heart to stop until now.

Preston has Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tchycardia or CPVT. It is a rare, life threatening heart disorder that causes an abnormally fast and irregular heart rhythm in response to physical activity. Preston will never play sports again.

“The things he had his mind set on are gone,” his mother said. “He wanted to play football until he graduated.”

Preston has no recollection of what happened, no memory of his hospital stay. But what this shy, quiet teen does have is perspective.

“It’s just a sport,” he said.

It is just a sport.

“If Mr. Owens wasn’t here when that happened, he would not be here today,” Tiffany Ross said.

“It was tough, because I’d thought about it for awhile. I’ve blocked out I think what had happened. I don’t really remember a whole lot of that, but I kept thinking I just want to see his face come back through the doors of the high school,” Owens said.

“I feel like it’s made me and him connect more,” Preston said.

“You can’t thank that man enough. He is our hero,” Tiffany Ross said.

And Preston.

“He’s a miracle,” his mother said. “That’s for sure.”

Preston’s heart condition is genetic, but to his family’s knowledge they know of no one in their family with the condition.