OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Susan G. Komen for the Cure hosted the More Than Pink walk in Oklahoma City on Saturday.

More Than Pink walk. Image courtesy Amanda Skahan.

The walk took place at Bicentennial Park in downtown OKC on Saturday, October 22, at 9 a.m.

Local teacher, Kristin Knapp, at the More Than Pink walk

The walk had a special appearance by the OKC Thunder. There was also plenty of things for participants to enjoy such as:

Hope Village, a place for survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer to gather

We Remember Tent to honor those we have lost, with gifts for participants from Mercy Health

VIP Team tailgate area for top fundraisers, which was open before and during the walk

Sponsor booths with giveaways for participants

According to officials, the proceeds collected during the More Than Pink walk event were put towards Komen’s mission by raising critical funds that provide direct services to address the economic, medical, social and emotional impact of a breast cancer diagnosis.