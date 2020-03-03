Suspect accused of 1st-degree murder following Norman shooting death

Breaking News
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman Police Department officials have arrested a suspect in connection with the alleged murder of a man found shot to death on Monday.

Brandon Davila, 31, is in Norman police custody and will be booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to a Norman Police Department news release.

Davila is accused of killing 46-year-old Clinton Calfy.

Officers were sent to the area of 24th Avenue and Alameda Street Monday afternoon on a medical call.

When officers arrived, they found Calfy lying in the roadway, suffering from multiple gunshots wounds, according to the news release.

Officers immediately administered life-saving measures, the news release states.

Calfy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

