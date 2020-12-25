Suspect accused of abusing, stealing from disabled relative in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was arrested in Edmond after he allegedly assaulted and stole money from a disabled relative.

Teal John Johnson, 41, was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on Dec. 19 on suspicion of two counts of abuse/exploitation/neglect of a vulnerable adult.

Officers who were called to the scene where the alleged abuse occurred noticed the victim had a black eye and bruises on his face.

Johnson claimed he did not punch the disabled man, but said he backhanded him when he got in his face.

Officers said Johnson had a large amount of cash on him at the time of his arrest.