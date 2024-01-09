OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A suspect is locked up inside the Oklahoma County Detention Center after allegedly attacking an off-duty security guard at a metro CVS and trying to get his gun.

“It was an out-of-the-blue attack,” said M.Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police said an alleged assault took place Saturday at the CVS near Northwest 23rd and Classen.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD), a retired OKCPD officer was shopping after getting off of a security guard shift, when he noticed the suspect, Malachy Francois, “following him around the store and down several aisles.”

At one point, the 41-year-old suspect told the guard “I’m going to send you home.”

“Leading the man to believe he was about to be harmed or killed by the suspect,” said Knight. “Suddenly, the person reached up and grab his gun.”

Remembering his training from his time on the force, police said the former officer acted swiftly. He pinned Francois’ hand down against the gun, keeping it in his holster, while he wrestled the suspect to the ground.

“He was able to fight off the suspect until help arrived,” said Knight.

Police later learned the guard hit Francois in the head with a baton during the scuffle. Francois told officers he himself, “deserved it.”

“This guard was minding his own business when he was attacked,” said Knight.

Police managed to cuff and arrest Francois. In his pockets, officers found jail paperwork from when he was released from jail just two days prior for a misdemeanor assault.

Now, he’s locked up again on assault and robbery complaints.

Police noted in the report that Francois kept his eye on police officer’s and detention officer’s duty belts, where their guns are kept. The reporting officer found this concerning.

Officers also said Francois has a felony conviction for Vandalism in Hemet, California.