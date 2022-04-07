OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police say they have apprehended the suspect who killed a man in a 7-Eleven parking lot by allegedly intentionally running him over.

Shavar Gilchrist faces a first-degree murder charge for the death of 38-year-old Emmanuel Calvin White on April 1.

Shavar Gilchrist

OKCPD officers were called to the 7-Eleven in the 9400 block of South Western Avenue following a fight between two people.

Police are now saying that Gilchrist and White were the two men in that fight, and that Gilchrist got into his vehicle, ran White over after the fight and left the scene.

Information was not provided on where Gilchrist was apprehended.