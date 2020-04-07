Suspect accused of trying to break into Oklahoma deputy’s vehicle using Yeti cup

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to break into an Oklahoma deputy’s patrol vehicle using a Yeti cup.

On April 2, Wagoner County dispatch advised a white male dressed in black was attempting to break into a Wagoner County deputy’s patrol car while it was sitting behind the sheriff’s office.

Wagoner County Deputies D. Hendricks, C. Talley, and D. Street made contact with the suspect, identified as Joseph Baker, and discovered he was trying to break out the window to the patrol unit with a Yeti cup.

The deputies asked Baker why he was doing it, and he allegedly said that “he was going to take items from the patrol car that intrigued him.”

Due to the damage caused to the vehicle’s window, deputies arrested the suspect for malicious injury to property and attempted burglary.

The suspect told deputies he was a veteran of the Armed Forces and was homeless, and added that he had been in trouble with law enforcement on multiple occasions.

“It is suspected that he committed this crime with the intent of being incarcerated to have a place to stay,” said the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Chris Talley stated to the suspect “If you ever need help finding shelter or a have mental health issues, you do not have to commit a crime to get assistance. As deputies, it is our duty to serve and protect the citizens. There are multiple resources available to assist in any way and we will always be ready to help,” Deputy Chris Talley told the suspect.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office says any veterans or citizens who are struggling should know that help is available.

If you know anyone that may be going through a difficult time, visit the the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans.