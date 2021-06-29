Suspect allegedly fires gun in Oklahoma City after women stop him from assaulting other woman

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police arrested a man who allegedly fired a gun after three women stopped him from assaulting a woman.

The alleged assault occurred Tuesday evening at the 7-Eleven in the 2000 block of South MacArthur Boulevard.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official told KFOR that the suspect was assaulting a woman and three women stopped him. He then pulled out a gun and fired, but no one was hit.

The suspect was later located at Interstate 44 in the area of Northwest 23rd.

A law enforcement officer pulled him over and placed him under arrest.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report