Suspect allegedly fires gun in Oklahoma City after women stop him from assaulting other woman

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police arrested a man who allegedly fired a gun after three women stopped him from assaulting a woman.

The alleged assault occurred Tuesday evening at the 7-Eleven in the 2000 block of South MacArthur Boulevard.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official told KFOR that the suspect was assaulting a woman and three women stopped him. He then pulled out a gun and fired, but no one was hit.

The suspect was later located at Interstate 44 in the area of Northwest 23rd.

A law enforcement officer pulled him over and placed him under arrest.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.