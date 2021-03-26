Suspect allegedly steals ambulance with patient still inside, captured following chase in Central Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man is in custody after he allegedly stole an ambulance with a patient still inside in Shawnee and led law enforcement officials on a chase.

Shawnee Police Department officials began chasing the suspect Friday afternoon around 3:45 p.m.

Police officials said a woman in the back of the ambulance was signaling to officers through a window as the chase continued through the area and onto Interstate 40.

The suspect spoke with a Shawnee 9-1-1 dispatcher and said if Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers would back off he would let the patient out of the back of the ambulance.

Officials set up stop sticks at mile marker 212. The suspect hit the stop sticks but managed to keep going. He started to get off at mile marker 217, but got back on the interstate, going east with the patient still in the ambulance.

The suspect took the ambulance to a private drive near Okemah and got stuck just south of I-40 on Highway 27. He hopped out of the ambulance and ran away, leaving the patient inside.

Authorities caught up to the suspect and took him into custody.

No information was provided on the patient’s condition following the chase.

No further information is available.