Suspect apprehended after man shot multiple times in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman police have arrested a man who is accused of shooting another man multiple times late Thursday night.

Charles Cotton, 20, was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, according to a Norman Police Department news release.

Norman police were called to the 700 block of Asp Avenue at 11:29 p.m. Thursday regarding a reported shooting, according to the news release.

Officers arrived and found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he is still receiving treatment.

Police investigated the shooting and learned that the shooting stemmed from a disturbance at the location, according to the news release.

Officers quickly located a suspect vehicle as it was leaving the scene. Police pulled the vehicle over at 11:32 p.m. in the area of Apache Street and Santa Fe Avenue.

“Initially, a total of four individuals were taken into custody. Three of the four individuals have since been released after speaking with investigators,” the news release states.

Cotton was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center, according to the news release.

The shooting remains under investigation.

