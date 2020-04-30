Suspect arrested after allegedly firing shots inside Oklahoma City Amazon warehouse

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man suspected of firing a gun inside an Amazon warehouse was arrested Wednesday at an Oklahoma City residence.

Marquie Devaroe Watson, 26, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and Oklahoma City police, according to MSgt. Gary Knight of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Watson was located at a residence in the northwest section of Oklahoma City.

Police said Watson and a woman recently drove to the warehouse in separate vehicles. They said the woman went into the warehouse first to ask about a former employee, and that Watson came inside after her.

An Amazon employee told Watson he could not be inside the warehouse, at which point Watson allegedly pulled out a gun and fired shots into the air, hitting the warehouse’s ceiling.

As Watson left the warehouse, he fired again, this time hitting an Amazon box truck, police said.

Nobody inside the warehouse or the truck was injured, according to Knight.

Watson was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on suspicion of two counts of shooting with intent to kill, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of proceeds in violation of UCDSA.

Watson’s bond amount is set at a combined $320,000.