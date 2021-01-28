Suspect arrested after carjacking at outlet mall

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro woman is recovering after a stranger attempted to steal her car while she was on her lunch break at the OKC Outlet Malls.

Kristen Smith says she was getting her lunch out of the passenger side of her car when the man approached her.

“All the sudden you just feel somebody approach you really close and he just starts grabbing,” said Smith.

Smith had never seen the man and says he immediately tried to steal her keys but Smith fought back.

“He didn’t say much at first, there was a struggle because I wasn’t gonna let him just take my car,” she said.

Somewhere during the struggle, the suspect was able to start her car. Smith says she jumped in with him to try and keep him from stealing her car.

“There was one point where I was struggling to get the keys back out of the ignition and he said something like you’re gonna kill us both,” she said.

Raynard Bell

Smith says the suspect hit a curb in the Outlet Mall parking lot, popping two tires.

“I tried to stay in for as long as I could and finally he just kicked me out and I was drug by the car,” she said.

The suspect was able to get away, but police tracked him down in Yukon, arresting him.

Thirty-seven-year-old Raynard Bell was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on five different charges, including robbery and public drunkness.

Smith says she is grateful for her life.

“I don’t know if he was watching or if he just saw an opportunity…a girl alone walking…Just be vigilant. Take care of yourself, your surroundings,” she said.