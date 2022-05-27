OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in northeast Oklahoma City on Thursday evening.

Around 7:18 p.m. on May 26, an Oklahoma City police officer was in the area of N.E. 24th and Miramar Blvd. when he heard multiple gunshots.

The officer arrived at the scene and found 32-year-old William Jones dead inside of a car. He also found 29-year-old Aron Jones standing nearby.

Investigators learned that both the suspect and the victim were inside the vehicle when they became involved in an altercation. At some point, William Jones was shot.

Aron Jones was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.