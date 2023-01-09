YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A suspect is locked up inside the Canadian County jail after being accused of causing fear during a special prayer service at a Yukon Catholic church.

“He’s got his bag around his neck and he’s in the chapel and he’s just threatening everybody and he’s yelling,” said a terrified caller to 911. “I’m hiding. I can’t move out of where I’m at. He’s walking up right now.”

A terrified parishioner calls 911, after Daniel Ybarra allegedly entered the Sant John Nepomuk Catholic Church, near Garth Brooks Boulevard and Yukon Drive, on December 30.

“He got here, yelling at people,” said the caller. “When he came in, he tried to take the cross down. He was acting crazy.”

Witnesses said Ybarra was covering part of his face with a hat while darting for the alter. There, he “grabbed a gold colored Monstrance.” In the report, police explained “this Monstrance is used specifically for the prayer service of adoration, and contains The Most Blessed Body Soul and Divinity of Jesus Christ.”

The caller told Dispatch that Ybarra moves to the parking lot while continuing to yell, shortly before police arrived.

“What are you talking about?” asks the officer.

Ybarra starts to cry, and said something to the officer. Yukon Police told News 4 most of Ybarra’s words were cut out due to an ongoing investigation.

He reaches into his black bag and police push his hand away.

Police: Do not put your hands on anything

Ybarra: It’s not–!

Police: You hear me?

“He was talking to officers about the items that he had in his possession, he had his books, he talked about the Quran,” said Deputy Chief John Brown, with the Yukon Police Department. “He wanted to emphasize to the officers that nobody was listening to him.”

After a leg sweep, police were able to cuff Ybarra and take him to jail.

Reverend Paul S. Coakley, Archbishop of Oklahoma City, provided the following statement to News 4:

“I am deeply troubled and saddened by the events that took place at Saint John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Yukon. The faithful who come to worship our Lord should not have to worry about their safety while in a sacred space. I am grateful to the officers of the Yukon Police Department who responded quickly and were able to bring the situation to a peaceful end. This incident follows the disturbing trend of a nationwide increase in attacks on persons and acts of vandalism aimed at the Catholic Church and other religious institutions. These acts are reprehensible and underscore that our society is in need of God’s grace. Please join me in praying for the victims and perpetrators of crime, including those aimed at religious institutions.”

“When you don’t know Who someone is and they’re out of control you fear for your safety,” said Deputy Chief Brown.

“It’s so sad. What is wrong with people?” asked the 911 caller to dispatch.

Ybarra now faces complaints of disturbing a religious worship and obstructing officers.