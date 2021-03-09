Suspect arrested after leading deputies on high-speed chase

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A wild chase came to an end in front of an Edmond library early Tuesday morning.

Logan County deputies say it started when suspect, Bertrum Anderson allegedly stole a car from Langston University around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Five minutes later, deputies spotted the car.

“One of them goes toward the interstate and actually sees the vehicle and tries to initiate a traffic stop on it,” said Sheriff Damon Devereaux.

Originally, a deputy managed to pull him over successfully.

“The driver pulled over began to follow some of the deputies’ commands, attempted to get out of the car, the deputy was alone so ordered the guy back in the vehicle,” said Sheriff Devereaux.

Minutes later, deputies say Anderson took off.

At time, speeds reached up to 100 miles an hour on I-35 toward Edmond.

“It’s extremely dangerous, I mean he was passing semis,” he said.

Deputies increasingly worried when he started weaving through downtown Edmond, but shortly after, he crashed.

“He was going around a curb, a turn, struck a curb, overcorrected hit the other curb, ended up rolling his vehicle on the side of the metropolitan library,” said Sheriff Devereaux.

Edmond fire and police rushed to the scene to find the red Ford Fiesta upside down and crushed.

Crews were able to get Anderson out of the car and to the hospital.

He was booked into the Logan County Jail. Luckily, no one else was injured.