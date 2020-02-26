Suspect arrested after leading police on high-speed chase through 4 Oklahoma counties

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) – A wild high-speed chase that led authorities through four counties came to an end in southern Oklahoma.

The chase started when officers attempted to pull over a driver in Madill.

Officials say the driver was accused of stealing ammunition from a store just moments before the traffic stop.

The driver refused to stop, leading police on a high-speed chase through four counties. At some points during the chase, authorities say speeds reached 130 miles per hour.

“It was a very dangerous pursuit. A lot of citizens’ lives were put in danger,” Donny Raley, with the Madill Police Department, told KXII.

Officers were able to put down stop sticks, which brought the man’s run from the law to an end.

The suspect, Michael Moody, tried to run from police but was tackled and taken into custody.



