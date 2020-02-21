Suspect arrested after leading police on pursuit in southwest Oklahoma City

One in custody after S.W. OKC pursuit.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was arrested after a pursuit in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 1 a.m. Friday, an officer was serving a federal drug warrant near S.W. 26th and Ollie to a suspect in a car, but the suspect took off.

The pursuit ended near S.W. 26th and Klein when the driver lost control and drove into someone’s yard, hitting a tree.

The suspect was arrested nearby.

Police say there was a passenger in the car who was injured. The passenger was treated and released on scene, and will not be arrested.

The name of the suspect is not yet known.