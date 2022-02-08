OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A suspect is in custody after a 41-year-old Oklahoma man died from injuries he suffered in an assault in Omaha.

Police said Rodney Pettit, of Oklahoma City, died Monday at an Omaha hospital.

He was found unconscious Saturday night inside the Parliament Pub in Omaha’s Old Market district.

Earlier Monday, police said they arrested 22-year-old Nolan King of Omaha on suspicion of first-degree assault with a weapon in connection with the assault in the bar.

Officials have not said what prompted the assault.