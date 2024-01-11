TECUMSEH, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tecumseh Police Department has confirmed officers are responding to a shooting.

Authorities confirm a woman is in hospital following the shooting. Her condition is currently unknown. The suspect has been arrested and police are waiting to get search warrant.

Police say a call came in around 11:30 a.m. There were 3 people inside the home, one of the 3 called police and said a man a shot a woman.

When police arrived, they heard 5 more gunshots. When they went in, they found a woman with multiple gunshots wounds. The suspect was inside the house and was arrested. The third person was not harmed. Authorities confirm they have been called to this home before for domestic calls.

KFOR is on the scene

No further information has been released at this time.