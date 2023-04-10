NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) — Chickasaw Lighthorse Police responded to a bizarre call, after a suspect allegedly stole a casino golf cart which sparked a slow-speed chase Monday morning.

“Newcastle dispatch just called and advised a black male wearing a white hoodie stole the maintenance golf cart,” said a dispatcher over police radio.

At 6:40am Monday, Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police said they got a call about a suspect. He had rolled the dice and allegedly stole a casino golf cart.

“They said they’re going the wrong way on the highway,” said the dispatcher.

Minutes later, Lighthorse Police Chief Charles Palmer said officers found the suspect “driving the golf cart illegally on a public thoroughfare, causing a hazardous situation for drivers.”

Light horse also called in the Oklahoma City Police Department for help.

“Somebody just passed me going the wrong way on the onramp,” said an officer on the police radio.

At that point, the suspect was all in. Officers said he then took police on a slow-speed chase.

However, getting away was not in the cards. Light Horse Police said the chase came to an end on I-44 near Southwest 149th, about three miles away from the casino.

News 4 was on the scene when the golf cart was loaded up and taken away, which caused a headache of a backup for drivers on their morning commute.

The suspect was then taken into custody. So far, no names have been released.

It is unclear if the suspect was intoxicated.