Suspect arrested for tanker fire that injured 2 at same gas station where blaze occurred

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says the suspect in Monday’s early morning tanker fire that injured 2 others has been arrested after showing up to that same gas station early Tuesday.

Huge flames erupted from a tanker truck on Monday morning in an OnCue parking lot near N.W. 164th and Portland.

Police say the man responsible is 21-year-old Kevin Oloba.

Oloba was reportedly parked at the gas station Monday, when he sped toward an OnCue employee who was walking out of the store.

Kevin Oloba provided by Oklahoma City Police Department

He hit that employee once, and when he tried to run over him again, Oloba missed and crashed into the tanker truck.

“The main damage was the two vehicles involved. The passenger vehicle was totally involved, and the middle portion of the fuel tanker was involved in the fire,” said Oklahoma City Fire Department District Chief, Derrick Kiel.

Police say Oloba also hit the truck’s driver.

“Which could’ve easily killed the tanker driver, thankfully he was not injured seriously,” said Msgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Deparment.

Oloba ran off and was missing for about a day.

He didn’t go very far because Tuesday morning police say he showed back up at the gas station.

“He is wearing the very same clothing he had on the night before, he still smells of fuel, and he had burns, multiple burns, on his body which require immediate medical attention,” said Msgt. Gary Knight.

Police say the employees recognized Oloba and called 911.

“It’s a highly unusual case. Number one, because of the behavior there was no relationship with the people he was trying to run over, but secondly to just simply return to the scene of the crime the following morning and act as if nothing had happened,” said M.Sgt. Knight.

Police still aren’t sure why Oloba was trying to hit the employee in the first place.

He was taken to the hospital and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon.