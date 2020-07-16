Suspect arrested in alleged murder of Catoosa man

CATOOSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A captured suspect faces a first-degree murder charge for the death of a Catoosa man.
Bradley Bales, 33, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Rogers County Detention Center, according to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation news release.
Bales is accused of killing 55-year-old Bart Kutt.
Catoosa police officers conducted a welfare check in the 18000 block of East Archer at approximately 7 p.m. on June 8, 2020.
“The homeowner had not been seen or heard from for several days,” the news release states.
Officers noticed a foul smell coming from the garage during the check.
“Then they saw a body lying on the floor deceased,” the news release states.
The cause of death and identity of the individual were undetermined, however, dental records helped identify the deceased as Bart Kutt, the owner of the property where his body was found.
Kutt’s cause of death remains unknown, but is definitely a homicide, said Brooke Arbeitman, OSBI spokeswoman.
