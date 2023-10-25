OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — One person is under arrest and one is still on the run in connection to a large-scale human trafficking investigation.

Investigators say they were running a brothel inside a northwest Oklahoma City home.

The investigation took place between October 2022 and February 2023 at a home in Northwest Oklahoma City. Investigators say during that time, around 12 women were trafficked.

“There was prostitution taking place,” Mark Woodward, PIO for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said. “The clients coming and going from this brothel were administrators and managers of marijuana farms that were being catered to by these Asian female workers.”

Five search warrants were executed at locations within Oklahoma County after months of an investigation led to a prostitution ring being ran by two marijuana farm managers.

“This morning we were very fortunate that on our Oklahoma warrant, one of the individuals was arrested by New York City police at his residence there where he was living and continuing to run this prostitution ring and human trafficking here in Oklahoma,” Woodward said.

The second suspect is still on the loose. Woodward says they believe he went into hiding.

“This individual that we’re looking for that’s been indicted over a month now, he’s been underground, and so we’re hoping that eventually somebody is going to let us know about his whereabouts,” Woodward said.

Woodward says human trafficking has been increasing over the last couple of years.

“There have been several thousand Asian workers coming to Oklahoma over the last two years to work these farms,” Woodward said, “With it comes the prostitution Asian females to cater to them, as well as drugs like ketamine that are popular over in the Chinese culture.”

Feng Jiang, the suspect who was arrested in New York, is being questioned by police about the operation and where the second suspect might be, but he will be extradited back to Oklahoma City to face charges.