OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.

Police tell KFOR an officer heard gunshots and when he made it to the scene he found a man dead inside a car near 24th and Miramar.

The man was identified as William Jones.

The suspect, Aron Jones, was arrested nearby.

Investigators say it appears the two were in a fight before the shooting happened.

The men share a last name but it is not known if they are related.