OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for a man who backed into a patrol vehicle during a traffic stop and fled from the officer who pulled him over.

The officer pulled the suspect over at NW 12th and Drexel Tuesday evening.

The suspect would not cooperate, so the officer asked him to step out of the vehicle. The suspect, however, did not comply. He instead put his vehicle in reverse and backed into the officer’s patrol vehicle, then shifted into drive and fled the scene, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department official.

The officer, who was not in the patrol vehicle, was not injured. The patrol vehicle sustained minor damage.

The suspect has not yet been captured, but police have his identity. He is wanted on suspicion of assault and battery on a police officer as well as a minor traffic charge, according to the official.