Suspect caught in Oklahoma City after attempting to flee into creek

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police caught a suspect after he tried to flee into a creek around midnight Saturday.

Officers were hot on the trail of the suspect, a motorist, chasing him in the area of Western and 172nd, when he stopped, hopped out of his car and leapt into Chisolm Creek.

Photo goes with story
Oklahoma City police arresting a suspect after he fled into a creek.

His flight, however, came to a swift end when officers caught up to him, fished him out of the creek and took him into the custody.

KFOR spoke with Police Department officials at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, but no information was available on why officers were pursuing the yet-to-be-identified suspect.

