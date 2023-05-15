HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – A suspect is facing drug trafficking charges after Holdenville police officers found more than 160 pounds of illegal marijuana in his truck.

“He’s transporting, like illegally transporting,” said Sgt. Trenton J. Maisano, with the Holdenville Police Department.

On May 4, Sgt. Maisano pulled over a white truck along Main St. for driving 44 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone. Jaijun Ye was sitting in the driver’s seat.

Sgt. Maisano: “Is there marijuana in the vehicle?”

Ye: *shakes head no*

Sgt. Maisano “Alright, why would I smell marijuana then?”

Sgt. Maisano: “Do you work at a grow facility?”

Ye: “No.”

Sgt. Maisano: “Is there marijuana in the car?”

Ye: “No.”

Sgt. Maisano: “Are you sure?”

Ye: “Yeah.”

Sgt. Maisano: “I’m going to search either way. I’m going to find out if there is. This is your chance to be straight with me.”

Ye: “I don’t have any.”

However, when the officer went to the bed of the truck, he found 163.9 pounds of vacuum sealed weed.

According to court documents, they also found $1,372 that was meant to help Ye with his travels.

Those same court documents give us a glimpse into Ye’s alleged part in the Black Market Marijuana operation.

Ye allegedly told officers twice a month, over the past few months, Ye would get a call with GPS coordinates.

According to court documents, he’d arrive and his car would be “taken by ‘them,’ loaded it up with marijuana, and then Ye was given GPS coordinates for where to drive the marijuana to.”

Court records show, when he was asked why he got into the operation, Ye told them he used to be a licensed marijuana transporter but, “business went bad” and that “transporting marijuana illegally pays better.”

Ye allegedly told officers he gets paid “several hundred dollars, but not over $1,000” for a transport.

“Put your hands behind your back,” Sgt. Maisano told Ye.

Ye now faces drug trafficking charges.