VALLEY BROOK, Okla. (KFOR) – A police chase in the Valley Brook area ended with a three-car collision that resulted in the suspect’s death.

The pursuit began at around 2:30 p.m. and concluded near Southeast 59th and Shields.

Valley Brook police officials said the suspect caused a three-car collision and died at the scene.

Details were not provided on whether anyone else in the crash was injured or what sparked the pursuit.

The deadly pursuit is still under investigation.