EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A suspect opened fire on bounty hunters in Edmond Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

The bounty hunters were attempting to serve a warrant on the suspect at Bank Side Circle, near 15th and Santa Fe.

The suspect fired a gun at the bounty hunters.

No one was hit by the gunfire.

Information has not been provided on whether the suspect is in custody.

A KFOR crew is at the scene, where there is a large police presence.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.